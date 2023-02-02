NIGHT SHADOWS 02012023 -- World Implodes Upon Itself. WEF & UN Plot Total Takeover. Israeli Mistake

January flew by and now one day from February 2 - time is speeding up as the world implodes upon itself. Solar anomalies, weather erratic as usual, WEF & UN plot total takeover with mandatory powers over health thus control over every aspect of life over the world as New World Order takes over. Trouble in Israel, Iran, Syria, China as we enter the last of the last days and more...

