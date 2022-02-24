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Did the Clintons Spy On President Trump While He Was in the White House? + 20 Wins In 40 Minutes
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20 views • February 24, 2022
The Websites Referenced On Today’s Show Include:
Banners for Freedom: https://banners4freedom.com
Learn How to Get Out of the Wage Cage Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXIFresh
Learn More About Doctor Mark Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Website: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Website: https://galileyo.com/
WIN #1 - The Clintons Have Been Exposed for Spying on the Trump White House
https://nypost.com/2022/02/14/trump-blasts-media-for-ignoring-claims-clinton-spied-on-him/
WIN #2 - The Cost Groceries Is Up 50%, the Cost of Gasoline Is Up 50%, the Cost Plywood Is Up 600%
WIN #3 - Klaus Schwab Has Openly Stated That Joe Biden Is "One of the Hardest Working Participants At Davos"
WIN #4 - The Elites Are Being Exposed
WIN #5 - Rumble.com Is Now Gaining Market Share
WIN #6 - Trump Is Launching Truth Social
WIN #7 - Media Hypocrisy Is Being Exposed - The practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense.
WIN #8 - Their Agenda Is Now Being Exposed
WIN #9 - The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
WIN #10 - Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
WIN #11 - 28 Democrat Congress Members Are Not Running for Re-Election
WIN #12 - Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
WIN #13 - The Liars At the World Health Organization Crack Under the Pressure:
"Some Countries Are Using Boosters to Kill Children." - Tedros (W.H.O. Director) - https://rumble.com/vstc2p-some-countries-are-using-boosters-to-kill-children.-tedros-w.h.o.-director.html
WIN #14 - The World Is Now Discovering How the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) / COVID-19 Tests Were False Callibrated to Inflate the Number of COVID-19 Cases & Deaths - https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
WIN #15 - The Nefarious Great Reset Narrative Pushers Are Being Exposed:
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles - https://nypost.com/2022/01/13/queen-elizabeth-strips-prince-andrew-of-royal-and-military-titles/
Chris Cuomo fired from CNN over involvement with brother Andrew’s scandals https://nypost.com/2021/12/04/chris-cuomo-fired-from-cnn-over-involvement-with-brother-andrews-scandals/
Banners for Freedom: https://banners4freedom.com
Learn How to Get Out of the Wage Cage Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXIFresh
Learn More About Doctor Mark Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Website: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com
Website: https://galileyo.com/
WIN #1 - The Clintons Have Been Exposed for Spying on the Trump White House
https://nypost.com/2022/02/14/trump-blasts-media-for-ignoring-claims-clinton-spied-on-him/
WIN #2 - The Cost Groceries Is Up 50%, the Cost of Gasoline Is Up 50%, the Cost Plywood Is Up 600%
WIN #3 - Klaus Schwab Has Openly Stated That Joe Biden Is "One of the Hardest Working Participants At Davos"
WIN #4 - The Elites Are Being Exposed
WIN #5 - Rumble.com Is Now Gaining Market Share
WIN #6 - Trump Is Launching Truth Social
WIN #7 - Media Hypocrisy Is Being Exposed - The practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense.
WIN #8 - Their Agenda Is Now Being Exposed
WIN #9 - The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
WIN #10 - Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
WIN #11 - 28 Democrat Congress Members Are Not Running for Re-Election
WIN #12 - Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
WIN #13 - The Liars At the World Health Organization Crack Under the Pressure:
"Some Countries Are Using Boosters to Kill Children." - Tedros (W.H.O. Director) - https://rumble.com/vstc2p-some-countries-are-using-boosters-to-kill-children.-tedros-w.h.o.-director.html
WIN #14 - The World Is Now Discovering How the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) / COVID-19 Tests Were False Callibrated to Inflate the Number of COVID-19 Cases & Deaths - https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
WIN #15 - The Nefarious Great Reset Narrative Pushers Are Being Exposed:
Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles - https://nypost.com/2022/01/13/queen-elizabeth-strips-prince-andrew-of-royal-and-military-titles/
Chris Cuomo fired from CNN over involvement with brother Andrew’s scandals https://nypost.com/2021/12/04/chris-cuomo-fired-from-cnn-over-involvement-with-brother-andrews-scandals/
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