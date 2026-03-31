Israel wants US soldiers to die for it in Iran - Candace Owens, clip 1

Israel wants US soldiers to die for it in Iran - Candace Owens

Charlie Kirk was taken out because he was “stepping on the toes of very powerful people who were going to make a lot of money off this Iran war,” speculates Candace Owens.

Now, Trump is going to put boots on the ground in Iran, she says, but the IDF “won't be joining.”

💬 “The IDF has said they're not going to put boots on the ground. It's better for the goyim to die. The goyim must die so that Israel can keep expanding its borders. We can see who's in charge.”