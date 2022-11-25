Masonic Temple: Gateway To The Underworld - Parliament House Australia 6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣

Excellent video from Tabla Smagdarina’s YT channel: Masonic Canberra (ACT) Australian Capital Territory streets are mapped out in Masonic Symbolism, Freemasonic Squares, Triangles, Pyramids, Star Alignments, Satanic Pentagrams, Stars of Renpham, Obelisks and other Freemasonic Geometry, with Government House sitting 33 Degrees North, and faces a tall Radio Tower (Obelisk) In Australia, Freemasonry can be traced back to the First Fleets arrival in 1788.

The United Grand Lodge of New South Wales was officially formed in 1888, and later became responsible for Freemasonry in the Australian Capital Territory - Australians first Prime Minister, Sir Edmund Burton (1849 - 1920) was a Freemason, Initiated into Aus Lodge No: 555 of Harmony.

mirrored from Tabla Smagdarina’s YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/TablaSmagdarina

========================

All Agendas on Earth after 1970 Invoking are in defiance to creation, because Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my: https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold.

The world’s only allowed themselves to be judged and, the Corona fraud and hoax vaccine is judging all on Earth, Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself where accountability is applied to all actions outside the flow of Creation. - one’s responsible for one’s own choices and actions and is why there’s no debate in Creation, the Laws are and Creation is. - all should Fear the coming vengeance of creation's Final Judgement at 3rd dimension.

Why do Truth-seekers and Religion ignore the most Evil structure here on Earth ?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XuqsK7EO9T1U/