© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOJ Report Clears Officer Wilson of "Racism"
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • June 25, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, points out that the Justice Department's report fully discredits the myth of "hands up, don't shoot." DOJ says "witnesses" who claim Michael Brown was shot in the back or was killed while surrendering were not credible.
First posted to YouTube on March 4, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, points out that the Justice Department's report fully discredits the myth of "hands up, don't shoot." DOJ says "witnesses" who claim Michael Brown was shot in the back or was killed while surrendering were not credible.
First posted to YouTube on March 4, 2015. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.