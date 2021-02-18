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Perfect Digestive Tract Health At Age 59
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22 views • February 18, 2021
By taking Probutyrate and then adding Fibermend, EnteroMend, and Bacillus Coagulans to my diet. My digestion and elimination have become the healthiest they have ever been in my life. In under 3 months, a spastic descending colon relaxed and returned to normal, stool formation became full, elimination is now at 3 or more per day, my appetite is stronger than it ever has been. In all, I have discovered the keys to empowering the digestive tract to become the healthiest ever.
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