Crime Against Science... Roundtable Exposes Governments Mismanagement of the Pandemic
Published Yesterday |

Senator Johnson leads a roundtable on covid -19 vaccine dangers.

A panel of experts tell the story of corruption and mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic

This is the full uncensored roundtable discussion.  Not found on  Youtube, Twitter or Facebook.

My appreciation to Mike Adams and the Brighteon website for providing this resource to get the truth out.  And THANK YOU Ron Johnson.  Smart, honest, and brave you are...!

Keywords
fdapandemicdrugjabpfizerbait and switchroundtableron johnsonsenator ron johnsoncomirnatyapproved vaccine

