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Kellyanne Conway: Comey's FBI was 'out of control'
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26 views • December 17, 2019
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway discusses why the Horowitz report is 'explosive' and says former FBI Director James Comey 'lied' and committed an 'abuse of power' when he served in office.
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