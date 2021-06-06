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Pork & Vegetable Shabu-Shabu (有機野菜入り豚しゃぶ)
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81 views • June 06, 2021
Ingredients:
2-pounds of pork.
Organic carrots.
Organic daikon radish.
1-liter of purified water.
1-tablespoon of kelp stock.
2-tablespoons of ponzu (citrus soy sauce).
1-teaspoon of sansho pepper.
Tags:
#ShabuShabu #Pork #Vegetable
2-pounds of pork.
Organic carrots.
Organic daikon radish.
1-liter of purified water.
1-tablespoon of kelp stock.
2-tablespoons of ponzu (citrus soy sauce).
1-teaspoon of sansho pepper.
Tags:
#ShabuShabu #Pork #Vegetable
Keywords
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