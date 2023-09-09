Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"We Praise Thee" - St. Petersburg Chamber Choir (oktavist, Vladimir Pasyukov)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
139 Subscribers
39 views
Published 21 hours ago

We have a strong oktavist section led by Vladimir Pasyukov, down to A1.

Chesnokov - "We Praise Thee" the St. Petersburg Chamber Choir under Nikolai Korniev.

🔻
🎙🎵🎶 HYMN OF THE CHERUBIM ~ USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Composer Piotr Illitch Tchaikovsky (1840 - 1893)
https://rumble.com/v2ea3ry-hymn-of-the-cherubim-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-composer-piotr-.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Our Father - Russian Chamber Choir (Octavist, M. Zlatopolsky)
https://rumble.com/v2egtcw-our-father-russian-chamber-choir-octavist-m.-zlatopolsky.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Praise the Lord O My Soul
https://rumble.com/v2eqqe2-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-praise-the-lord-o-my-soul.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Lord Have Mercy - Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31; Fervent Supplication - Sergei Rachmaninov
https://rumble.com/v2zg9we-lord-have-mercy-liturgy-of-st.-john-chrysostom-op.-31-fervent-supplication-.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 Rachmaninov - “Bogoroditse Devo” All-Night Vigil (Oktavist, Yuri Vishnyakov)
https://rumble.com/v3fzy16-rachmaninov-bogoroditse-devo-all-night-vigil-oktavist-yuri-vishnyakov.html
🔻
🎙🎵🎶 "We Praise Thee" (Better Audio) - St. Petersburg Chamber Choir (oktavist, Vladimir Pasyukov)
https://rumble.com/v3gaj84-we-praise-thee-better-audio-st.-petersburg-chamber-choir-oktavist-vladimir-.html

Keywords
we praise theest petersburg chamber choirvladimir pasyukov

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket