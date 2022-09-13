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A Conversation with Judy Mikovits and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
High Hopes
High Hopes
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257 views • September 13, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


September 7, 2022


[Aug 25th, 2022]


Andrew Kaufman M.D., and Judy Mikovits are interviewed by Caroline who has befriended both doctors. Andrew and Judy wrestle with their different views on Viruses in the hopes of finding some common ground. Topics such as logical fallacies, MRNAs, vaccines, COVID-19, virus isolation, and allopathic mainstream medical and lab procedures are raised in this lively conversation. Andy, Judy and Caroline each share important viewpoints and speak from their heart, reaching toward truth in the hopes of educating listeners.


Caroline’s website: https://www.awake2onenessradio.org/


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HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:


Subscribe to my FREE newsletter https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/


Support The Virus Challenge: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate


Support the S.O.V.I (Statement on Virus Isolation: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi


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Order Shilajit-Mumijo by Andrew Kaufman, M.D.: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/


Join the Shilajit Savings Club: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/


Attend Our Events at True Medicine University: https://truemedicineuniversity.com/


Buy Terrain The Film: https://terrainthefilm.com/


Watch the Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series: https://covid-19-myths.com/


Watch True Healing Conference Digital Download Package: https://truehealingconference.com/


Request a Private Consultation with Andrew Kaufman, M.D.: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/


Join in the Conversation on Andrew Kaufman, M.D.'s Community Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/


Get Involved: Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group: https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/


Donate to Support the Work of Dr. Andrew Kaufman: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/


Join Us on Rumble or Odysee For Our Free Livestream Events: https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/ / https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f


Support Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on DollarVigilante.tv: https://vigilante.tv/video-channels/dr.andrew.kaufman


Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j30rv-a-conversation-with-judy-mikovits-and-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinevirusisolationlogical fallaciesdr judy mikovitsallopathiccarolinecoviddr andrew kaufmanmrnalab proceduresmainstream medical
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