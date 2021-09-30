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Deep Relaxing music : Meditation Music & Listen to the music once and feel the whole day relaxation
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66 views • September 30, 2021
Meditation has been derived from the Latin word “Meditatio”, meaning “align to the center”. Meditation is perfect for strengthening body, mind and soul and get them into balance.
The meditative state is neurologically measurable as a change in brain waves.
Meditation Music Still Water
The heartbeat slows, breathing deepened, reduces muscle tension. Meditation has been part of the spiritual procedures in many religions and cultures. We distinguish passive meditation (mindfulness meditation or silence) and active meditation (yoga, dance, martial arts, mantra vocals).
Rhythmic sounds and music facilitate meditation significantly because every human being has got an innate musicality. Our ancestors knew about the power of music, which is reflected in many traditional and spiritual songs and prayers. The positive effect of music is also being used in music therapy.
Click Here More Information : https://bit.ly/39StBG8
The meditative state is neurologically measurable as a change in brain waves.
Meditation Music Still Water
The heartbeat slows, breathing deepened, reduces muscle tension. Meditation has been part of the spiritual procedures in many religions and cultures. We distinguish passive meditation (mindfulness meditation or silence) and active meditation (yoga, dance, martial arts, mantra vocals).
Rhythmic sounds and music facilitate meditation significantly because every human being has got an innate musicality. Our ancestors knew about the power of music, which is reflected in many traditional and spiritual songs and prayers. The positive effect of music is also being used in music therapy.
Click Here More Information : https://bit.ly/39StBG8
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