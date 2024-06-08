Court Rules Covid 19 Injection NOT a Vaccine!!!

Just a quick little vid to let you know it's now OFFICIAL!! The CA 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has just ruled Covid 19 injections were not actually vaccines, so no mandate can be required!! Too little too late but hey, better than nothing!! They are about to come out with a whole new slew of "vaccines" that they may try and inject prior to any more court rulings. Just pass this info on to people so they can say NO with a Judge ruling to back them up!! Here is link to press release from attorneys...https://healthfreedomdefense.org/huge-legal-victory-hfdf-wins-appeal-in-ninth-circuit/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

