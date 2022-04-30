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4/29/2022 Ukraine Rescue: The Israeli rescue organization One Heart says it stands firmly with the New Federal State of China and recognizes that the New Federal State of China represents the Chinese people. Historically, both Chinese and Jews have been enslaved for a long time and both have been fighting for freedom