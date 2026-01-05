Rosinés Chávez joined mass protests in Caracas demanding the safe return of President Nicolás Maduro - daughter of Hugo Chávez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 “We are the children of liberators.” — Rosinés Chávez, daughter of Hugo Chávez
Rosinés Chávez joined mass protests in Caracas demanding the safe return of President Nicolás Maduro amid growing foreign intervention.
“We are not only here in Caracas, we are all across Venezuela demanding the world respect our sovereignty.
We are a dignified, heroic people. We are the children of liberators. To those who think this will be an easy battle, we say: No pasarán. No volverán!
We carry the blood that burns with rage in our hearts — and we demand justice!”
Rosinés is the youngest daughter of the late Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s revolutionary leader. Her words now echo with a generation that grew up under the Bolivarian project and refuses to see it dismantled.
Leales siempre, traidores nunca.