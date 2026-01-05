Rosinés Chávez joined mass protests in Caracas demanding the safe return of President Nicolás Maduro - daughter of Hugo Chávez

🔥 “We are the children of liberators.” — Rosinés Chávez, daughter of Hugo Chávez

Rosinés Chávez joined mass protests in Caracas demanding the safe return of President Nicolás Maduro amid growing foreign intervention.

“We are not only here in Caracas, we are all across Venezuela demanding the world respect our sovereignty.

We are a dignified, heroic people. We are the children of liberators. To those who think this will be an easy battle, we say: No pasarán. No volverán!

We carry the blood that burns with rage in our hearts — and we demand justice!”

Rosinés is the youngest daughter of the late Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s revolutionary leader. Her words now echo with a generation that grew up under the Bolivarian project and refuses to see it dismantled.

Leales siempre, traidores nunca.