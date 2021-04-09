© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Duel: Alexander Hamilton vs Aaron Burr - Episode 37 - The Smiths Of Liberty
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 09, 2021
In Episode 37 on The Smiths Of Liberty, we look at the lives of both Alexander Hamilton, the famous nationalist and author of the Federalist Papers, and Aaron Burr, the lawyer turned rogue politician. Join us as we breakdown their famous duel which cost Hamilton his life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.