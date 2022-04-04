© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Murado - Back from Mariupol, here’s the latest:
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • April 04, 2022
Murado - Back from Mariupol, here’s the latest:
Russian forces have advanced into the vast Azov Iron and Steel Plant from the South-East, along the shore.
Ukrainian counter-battery fire has seized almost entirely, Azov nationalist fighters are either short of guns or ammunition. They still have a number of mortar launchers, which they occasionally deploy to fire haphazardly around the city in a bid to slow the Russian advance.
The fiercest fighting in centered are the North-West of the left bank of Mariupol.
Thousands of civilians remain trapped in apartment blocks and neighbourhoods still under Azov militant’s control. They cannot leave, nationalists are still firing at any civilians trying to escape.
Russian forces have advanced into the vast Azov Iron and Steel Plant from the South-East, along the shore.
Ukrainian counter-battery fire has seized almost entirely, Azov nationalist fighters are either short of guns or ammunition. They still have a number of mortar launchers, which they occasionally deploy to fire haphazardly around the city in a bid to slow the Russian advance.
The fiercest fighting in centered are the North-West of the left bank of Mariupol.
Thousands of civilians remain trapped in apartment blocks and neighbourhoods still under Azov militant’s control. They cannot leave, nationalists are still firing at any civilians trying to escape.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.