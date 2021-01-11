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Who is the Woman in the Revelation?
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101 views • January 11, 2021
This video decrypts the woman mentioned in Revelation 12. The video also aids ones understanding of who she represents. The Catholic church made a false Mary, but she is still connected to the woman in Revelation 12. This woman represents a remnant of the tribes of Israel, some of whom will make up the virgin army - 144,00 faithful followers of Jesus who are miraculously protected in the last days. If you want to obtain God's promise, follow the teachings of Jesus, the man who will one day rule the world with a rod of iron.
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