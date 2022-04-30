The "Strong Dollar" -- Good or Bad For Inflation?

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
The U.S. economy has been in bad shape for a long time. Now, even government's very flawed GDP statistic (which incorrectly counts government spending as a positive) came up negative for Q1. A recession may be imminent, with skyrocketing inflation at the same time. The Fed and the politicians keep painting themselves into a corner by foolishly trying to control a market that cannot be controlled.