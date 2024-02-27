Create New Account
CANADIAN HOSPITALS WILL KILL YOUR CHILDREN AND NOT TELL PARENTS!
KevinJJohnston
Published 18 hours ago

MAIDS stands for medical assistance in dying. The Trudeau government brought this in so that he could start to euthanize the homeless, the elderly the poor and the depressed. They have now ramped it up to allow young children who want to die to walk into a hospital and be killed without parental consent.


The Canadian government is all about death for its citizens and Trudeau even told us this when he took office and nobody listened. I've tried to warn you for the last 7 years this was going to be a thing and here we are it is now a thing. My strongest recommendation is if you have children get the hell out of Canada right now.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


