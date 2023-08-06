Body Builder, Arvind (30) suddenly dies due to cardiac arrest - India (Aug'23 Non-Eng)

Popular Tamil television actress Shruthi Shanmugapriya's husband Arvind Shekar passed away on Thursday, August 2. He was 30. The news was announced on social media in an emotional post, which she shared along with a photo of them both together. Shruthi said in her statement that Arvind remains alive in spirit as she continues to still feel his presence next to her. She added that her love for him has only gotten bigger with each passing day and that she will cherish it for a lifetime. Posting the picture on Instagram, Shruthi wrote in the caption: "It’s just the body that parted. But Your soul and mind surrounds and protects me now and forever ! Rest in peace my love @arvind__shekar (sic)". She further said, "My love for you is getting more and more now and we’ve already had hell a lotta memories with each other that I’ll cherish for lifetime. Miss you and love you more Arvind ! Feeling your presence next to me 😘 (02/08/2023) #loveyouhusband (sic)". Although no reason has been listed for the sudden demise, reports state that he died due to cardiac arrest. Shruthi Shanmugapriya and Arvind Shekar tied the knot well over a year ago and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

