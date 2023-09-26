Create New Account
Stinchfield: Why is Conservative Media Defending McCarthy?
Stinchfield: Why is Conservative Media Defending McCarthy?


Grant goes into detail about the recent spat between Maria Bartiromo and Matt Gaetz regarding the budget.


