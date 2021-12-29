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David Goldberg - Trump Actor Following Script
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853 views • December 29, 2021
This is why Trump won't back off pushing his killer vaccines responsible for the death of millions of Americans.
:47 Threat to Goldberg
2:44 Trump is a puppet.
6:14 Project Pogo - Tag, track, ID smart people. Project Zyphr - Rolling blackouts. Extermination of smart people (high value go to concentration camps, low value get viruses).
4:28 Final
4 clips, 14:14
David E. Goldberg was found dead in his New York apartment on June 8th. The death is being investigated, but at this time, authorities have given no indication as to the cause of death. He was 59.
beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2019/06/david-goldberg-killed-after-iran-war-in-october-leak-3687604.html
:47 Threat to Goldberg
2:44 Trump is a puppet.
6:14 Project Pogo - Tag, track, ID smart people. Project Zyphr - Rolling blackouts. Extermination of smart people (high value go to concentration camps, low value get viruses).
4:28 Final
4 clips, 14:14
David E. Goldberg was found dead in his New York apartment on June 8th. The death is being investigated, but at this time, authorities have given no indication as to the cause of death. He was 59.
beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2019/06/david-goldberg-killed-after-iran-war-in-october-leak-3687604.html
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