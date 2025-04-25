BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine was punishing the Donetsk people for wanting to breakaway from Ukraine - Patrick Lancaster on TCN, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
91 views • 1 week ago

Let’s talk about the people of Donetsk region… Wanting to BREAK away from Ukraine… And Ukraine was punishing them for that — Lancaster

‘There is NO WAY they [US] would’ve wanted their tax money to be supporting this and killing hundreds of thousands of people’

Another short clip from this that I didn't upload: 

No one from NBC, CNN or FOX… are covering the other side [Russia] in this war – Tucker

‘American reporters have taken the side of the Biden administration… Which basically told us that Russia is our ENEMY’

‘Unfortunately they try to HIDE the facts of most of what I report’ — Journo Patrick Lancaster

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
