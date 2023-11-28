NOT-SO SMART WATER (AUDIO FIXED)

Please remember I am banned from commenting! It is so annoying. I apologize Smoke&Mirrors (and others) for appearing to ignore your comments. I simply cannot reply. Not even on my own channel.
This is disgusting and dangerous.
“Original” from Smoke&Mirrors
But I offered some solutions at the end in this version.
💥Sorry I messed up the audio and had to redo this. This was my pinned comment from Smoke&Mirrors. Smoke&Mirrors: I’m sorry I cannot comment or reply. Bitchute banned me.
smoke_mirrors
i know how to test if distilling gets it out - just thought of it.
distilled water will need salt added to it to make it conductive - you will need to fill the distiller with smart water and distill.
then add salt to the finished product and then use this machine again and test with a magnet after that.
salt is sodium chloride and will not have a negative effect on the experiment. it will just make the water conductive
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.