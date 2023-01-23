LAI LAI DANCE STUDIO SHOOTING = LIE LIE FALSE FLAG GUN GRAB - CURIOUS YELP

Nearly every post on Twitter says we need gun reform and blames the GOP for this "SHOOTING". This confirms this FF is a push to get our guns! SUSPICIOUS yelp reviews for LAI LAI Dance Studio. Its not even 24 hours since the FF and we are already finding holes in their script. CONTACT me on GETTR @ChicGreekGeek
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.