LAI LAI DANCE STUDIO SHOOTING = LIE LIE FALSE FLAG GUN GRAB - CURIOUS YELP
Published 18 hours ago

 Nearly every post on Twitter says we need gun reform and blames the GOP for this "SHOOTING".  This confirms this FF is a push to get our guns!  SUSPICIOUS yelp reviews for LAI LAI Dance Studio. Its not even 24 hours since the FF and we are already finding holes in their script.  CONTACT me on GETTR  @ChicGreekGeek

Keywords
fake newsfalse flaggunsliesmovieshootinggun controlsandy hookmsmorlandoparklandcolumbinegun grabreformpulse

