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Mirror: WEF founder: Must prepare for an angrier world - 616,327 views - Jul 14, 2020
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201 views • January 08, 2022
At the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab talked about the many more unemployed people will cause a lot of anger. There will be many more who will lose their jobs. We have to find a remedy. We need to provide decent access to the health system. There is need for dialogue and action.
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