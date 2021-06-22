© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blowing the Lid on Jan 6th Federal Entrapment Darren Beattie and Tucker Carlson
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • June 22, 2021
Full report from Revolver: https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/
Some are saying this is Tucker Carlson's best opening monologue of all-time. In it, Tucker and Darren Beattie discuss a Revolver News investigative bombshell about the possible role of federal informants on Jan. 6th.
Some are saying this is Tucker Carlson's best opening monologue of all-time. In it, Tucker and Darren Beattie discuss a Revolver News investigative bombshell about the possible role of federal informants on Jan. 6th.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.