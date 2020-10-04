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Pervywood 7: Disneys Demons [Sept 2020]
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233 views • October 04, 2020
Become a producer of Pervywood 8: Hall of Fate
Link to Fundraiser: https://igg.me/at/pervywood8
Special Thanks to New Co-Producers: Jennifer Hellstrom
Credits
Written by: (insta: @alexrosebetts & @slicknickalvear
Produced by (insta: @slicknickalvear)
Narrated, edited and music by (insta: @slicknickalvear
Support:
Indie Gogo https://igg.me/at/pervywood8
CashApp: $eduardoalvear
Paypal: [email protected]
Venmo: @Eduardo-Alvear
Sponsor: www.Autism-unlocked.com (10% off w. Promo: Good Lion Films)
Video from : www.GoodLionFilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC70ZUyCoUqm6W4RZPuahs1Q
https://youtu.be/GKxo1AQnke8
https://www.pinterest.ca/therichardcardi/stuff/
Link to Fundraiser: https://igg.me/at/pervywood8
Special Thanks to New Co-Producers: Jennifer Hellstrom
Credits
Written by: (insta: @alexrosebetts & @slicknickalvear
Produced by (insta: @slicknickalvear)
Narrated, edited and music by (insta: @slicknickalvear
Support:
Indie Gogo https://igg.me/at/pervywood8
CashApp: $eduardoalvear
Paypal: [email protected]
Venmo: @Eduardo-Alvear
Sponsor: www.Autism-unlocked.com (10% off w. Promo: Good Lion Films)
Video from : www.GoodLionFilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC70ZUyCoUqm6W4RZPuahs1Q
https://youtu.be/GKxo1AQnke8
https://www.pinterest.ca/therichardcardi/stuff/
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