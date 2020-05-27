Exclusion Zone Formation Via Torsion Filed

This video depicts an exclusion zone formation and pulsation under the influence of a torsion field. Tuesday, May 26, 2020Reduction of Iron Oxide with Ascorbic Acid TabletsEqual amounts of steel wool were cut and rolled into tight bundles then partially suspended in a saline solution. They were left to oxidize to the point where both jars turned a pale green hue. Three 500mg tablets of chewable vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) were randomly selected and dropped into each jar, then left to dissolve. When fully dissolved, both jars were thoroughly mixed again where they turned clear upon reduction of the Iron Oxide. Both samples looked identical for 2 days. On day 3 the structured sample began darkening slightly. There also appeared what looked like a filament stretching from the tip of the wool to the bottom of the jar. Thinking this may have been a foreign object the jar was stirred with a knife; there was no object.After removing both samples from direct light for 2 hours, the ‘filament’ in the structured sample disappeared completely. When both samples were placed back into direct light, the structured sample ‘grew’ a ‘filament’ in reverse from the tip of the steel wool to the bottom of the jar. The ‘filament’ meandered like a plant growing in reverse (top to bottom) and took less than 2 minutes to span the full length. I am now convinced that the structured sample forms a large exclusion zone/s and that this zone (visible to the naked eye owing to suspensoids), represents a flattening of the ‘free energy landscape’ with profound implications for biology. Could this structuring process be related to the elusive magnetic monopole theories posited by the naturalist Phillip Callahan?Could light, water and magnetism really be the key to understanding our biology as postulated by Dr. Jack Kruse?It is remarkable that such a large effect can seemingly be elicited so quickly with just a little sunlight. Do the theories of Dr. John Milewski warrant another look from the skeptics’ ‘peanut gallery?’