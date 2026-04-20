What Happens in 2027? Giza Mystery & Mars Structures | Remote Viewers

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Remote viewers Daz Smith, Coral Carte, Dennis Nappi, and Susan Vass from the Future Forecasters Group’s Down the Rabbit Hole rejoin the program for a fascinating discussion on some of the most intriguing targets they have ever explored.

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We begin with the question, What is under the pyramids of Giza? Then move into the mystery of The Pyramids on Mars, before closing with one of the most talked-about subjects in the remote viewing world: Will there be a catastrophic or major event in 2027?

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Each topic offers compelling clues into the deeper nature of consciousness, perception, and what may truly be possible when human potential is explored beyond conventional limits. These conversations are part of a much broader inquiry into what human beings are really capable of versus what we have been taught to believe.

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You can learn more about the Rabbit Hole Group at https://ffgrv.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further