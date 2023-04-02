Pants on Fire: Woman Claims to "Know Nothing About" 15 Illegal Immigrants in U-Haul She's Driving





"I didn't know nothing about that," exclaimed a woman who was arrested in Uvalde County, TX, after getting caught driving a U-Haul containing 15 illegal immigrants, including three children.





https://rumble.com/v2fmolq-pants-on-fire-woman-claims-to-know-nothing-about-15-illegal-immigrants-in-u.html