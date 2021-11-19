President Trump, where are you? Your Patriots need you - why are you lying to them?

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- As athletes all over the world are dropping dead on live television, the Ottawa
Senators hockey team has announced that their team is now 100% jabbed.
The sports world is about to find out what 100% means and that is ...the death of many of their players. The Season is now in Jeopardy.
- 2 Iranians charged with interfering and hacking the 2020 U.S. Election
MUSIC:
Joe Cocker - You Are So Beautiful
Mirrored - wil paranormal