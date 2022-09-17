David Eubank | Do This for Love | Liberty Station Faith Friday

David's jaw-dropping stories blew us away!

Join David Eubank, Founder and leader of Free Burma Rangers, and Pastor Rick Brown as they discuss courage, faith and risk behind enemy lines.

His entire life demonstrates what true unconditional love is – and what faith without fear looks like when it’s lived out.

From taking his family to the front lines of some of the most dangerous wars to help the oppressed to witnessing the death of one of his closest friends.

His stories will bring you to tears and his passion for Jesus will ignite a fire within your heart.

Author David Eubank shares the compelling true story of learning the difference between justice and revenge and loving others at all costs, with his new book Do This for Love.

Eubank, a former member of U.S. Army Special Forces and a Ranger officer, is the founder of the Free Burma Rangers (FBR).

https://www.freeburmarangers.org

https://fbrmovie.lifeway.com

Thanks for joining us! Share this today!

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXnArqAIXmVLZSSwEyd1HQ

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station



