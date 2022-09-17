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David Eubank | Do This for Love | Liberty Station Faith Friday
Liberty Station
Liberty Station
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David's jaw-dropping stories blew us away!

Join David Eubank, Founder and leader of Free Burma Rangers, and Pastor Rick Brown as they discuss courage, faith and risk behind enemy lines.

His entire life demonstrates what true unconditional love is – and what faith without fear looks like when it’s lived out.

From taking his family to the front lines of some of the most dangerous wars to help the oppressed to witnessing the death of one of his closest friends.

His stories will bring you to tears and his passion for Jesus will ignite a fire within your heart.

Author David Eubank shares the compelling true story of learning the difference between justice and revenge and loving others at all costs, with his new book Do This for Love.

Eubank, a former member of U.S. Army Special Forces and a Ranger officer, is the founder of the Free Burma Rangers (FBR).

https://www.freeburmarangers.org
https://fbrmovie.lifeway.com

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