© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Το παγκόσμιο οικονομικό πραξικόπημα και η τεχνοκρατική σκλαβιά που ακολουθεί
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • December 21, 2021
Απόσπασμα απο την εκπομπή με τίτλο
"The Last American Vagabond: Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - Global Financial Coup D’état & Technocratic Slavery That Follows"
Ολόκληρη την εκπομπή θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Interview-12-8-21:7?r=9kWrZ4PcJh823swt2bhuT5g7Kpa4eY2B
"The Last American Vagabond: Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - Global Financial Coup D’état & Technocratic Slavery That Follows"
Ολόκληρη την εκπομπή θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Interview-12-8-21:7?r=9kWrZ4PcJh823swt2bhuT5g7Kpa4eY2B
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.