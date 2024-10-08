BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🥑 Redefining Keto: Health First, Weight Loss Follows 💪
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
28 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Is Keto Just About Weight Loss? Think Again! 🤔🥑

🤝🧑 Join us as we explore insights from Ben Azadi, founder of Keto Kamp, who dives into the common challenges people face when adopting a ketogenic lifestyle for weight loss and how to overcome them.

🎶  https://bit.ly/3clWXOY

👨🌾 Ben shares that many people embark on their keto journey with the primary goal of losing weight. But here’s an important revelation: Keto is NOT just about shedding pounds! 💡

😲 The real magic of keto is that we don’t lose weight to get healthy—we get healthy to lose weight ✨💪

🥰😍 What’s even cooler? Keto isn’t some trendy new diet. It’s actually a metabolic process that has been a part of human history since... well, forever.

📜 Our ancestors naturally went into ketosis— and now, we’re just rediscovering its power. 🔥

🎉 So, if you’re thinking about keto, here’s your tip: make health your priority, and the weight will follow as a bonus! 🌱

🎇 Are you ready to rethink your keto approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below! 👇

keto dietketogenic dietweight loss journeyketo mindset
