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Fear Reboot: 'Health Experts,' CDC Claim Covid-19 Cases Are Rising Agin
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131 views • August 09, 2023

So-called health experts and organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are claiming that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is making a comeback in the United States after months of falling cases.

According to data released by the CDC, there were 8,035 new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 for the week ending on July 22. This represents a 12.1 percent increase compared to the previous week, but still marks one of the lowest points in the pandemic. At the same time during the previous year, for comparison, the number of new COVID-19-related hospital admissions was over 44,000.

Mount Sinai Health System Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Bernard Camins said the health system in New York City is now seeing about 40 new COVID-19 patients a day, compared with just 10 per day earlier in the summer. He added that only about five percent of the patients who need to be hospitalized are sick enough to need intensive care treatment, which he said is a "very small number" compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, claims people are more likely to get COVID-19 now than they were earlier this summer.

"If you do, and you are vaccinated, then your chance of being seriously ill is very slim," Hanage claimed.

Source: https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-08-health-experts-cdc-claim-covid-cases-rising.html

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