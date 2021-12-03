Industrial Hemp Investing with Robert Palma of the Hemp OZ Fund

Engineer, Project Manager and Hemp Supply Chain Analyst, Robert Palma is passionate about sustainable development, creating a purpose-driven initiatives to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable living with The Hemp OZ Fund.Hemp OZ Fund is the FIRST and ONLY Industrial Hemp focused Opportunity Zone Fund in the world, investing in Industrial Real Estate and manufacturing in the Hemp Industry.Hemp OZ Fund is solving the lack of processing infrastructure by providing the expertise and capital to develop Industrial Real Estate into Hemp processing factories. The major advantage of the Hemp OZ Fund is being able to multiply investor capital while protecting the principal.By owning assets in the Hemp Industry growing at a CAGR of 34% and providing investors the only chance to own these assets in a tax free growth structure for the next 25 years!Guest:Robert Palma, Managing Partner at Hemp OZ FundHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 837 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.