BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - How an Economy Grows and Why It Crashes by Peter D. Schiff and Andrew J. Schiff
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 3 weeks ago

"How an Economy Grows and Why It Crashes" by Peter D. Schiff and Andrew J. Schiff is a unique and engaging exploration of economic principles through a captivating narrative. The book begins on a simple island where Able, Baker and Charlie live a basic life, fishing by hand to survive. The Schiffs use this setting to illustrate fundamental economic concepts, such as the importance of innovation, savings and investment. Able, the entrepreneurial hero, invents a fishing net, doubling his productivity and leading to a ripple effect of economic growth as Baker and Charlie follow suit. The book delves into the risks and rewards of lending, the dangers of consumer credit and the perils of government intervention, including the creation of paper money and quantitative easing. Through the island's journey from simplicity to prosperity and eventual crisis, the authors highlight the importance of market forces and the dangers of policies that distort the credit market. The story is both entertaining and enlightening, making complex economic ideas accessible and relevant and ultimately advocating for a more hands-off approach to economic management.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy