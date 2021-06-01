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Dr. Pierre Kory Exposed WHO’s Suppression of Ivermectin. YouTube Keeps Deleting This Video.
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120 views • June 01, 2021
One of the most disappointing things I hear from people I like and respect is that they’ve received the Covid-19 “vaccine.” I’ve been scratching my head so often lately my wife bought me dandruff shampoo. The cognitive dissonance on display is shocking as people I know who do not trust government, who allegedly read up on the many questionable characteristics and statistics associated with the “vaccines,” still rushed to get their jabs.
As I researched to determine if this is an insurmountable “strong delusion” placed over the masses or if it’s just a man-made conspiracy, I came across a video that called out the propaganda being employed to promote the vaccines. But promoting the vaccines is one thing. “Debunking” effective early treatments of the disease, including Ivermectin, goes far beyond simply promoting vaccines. It’s about misleading people into believing the only way they can survive the pandemic is if they inject experimental drugs into their body.
That video has since been removed from YouTube for violating “Community Guidelines.”
As I researched to determine if this is an insurmountable “strong delusion” placed over the masses or if it’s just a man-made conspiracy, I came across a video that called out the propaganda being employed to promote the vaccines. But promoting the vaccines is one thing. “Debunking” effective early treatments of the disease, including Ivermectin, goes far beyond simply promoting vaccines. It’s about misleading people into believing the only way they can survive the pandemic is if they inject experimental drugs into their body.
That video has since been removed from YouTube for violating “Community Guidelines.”
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