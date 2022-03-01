BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Electrofuels and Russian Sanctions Transition to The Next Economy
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2192 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
155 views • March 01, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

We have all heard that we are entering a new industrial revolution and out lives are going to change. You are seeing the breakdown of the old economy in real time, but what is next for decentralized energy production? Electrofuels, but interestingly the technology for this has been around for 70 years.


▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 2030cardanoglobal goals4th turningeconomic cyclescardanoshiftcardano land management systemsfruit codesfruit sticker codesprometheus fuelsliquid electricityelectric magnetic motor teslaorion protocolliquidity aggregator blockchainsettlement layer blockchainrecombining elementstransmuting elementscryptocurrency regulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Douglas Harrington
Report: AI Data Center Boom To Generate &#8220;Tsunami&#8221; of Toxic E-Waste

Report: AI Data Center Boom To Generate “Tsunami” of Toxic E-Waste

Chase Codewell
Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Study Links Severe Infections to Dementia Risk Years Later

Douglas Harrington
Astronomers Confirm Youngest Known Planet, Less Than 1 Million Years Old

Astronomers Confirm Youngest Known Planet, Less Than 1 Million Years Old

Edison Reed
Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Lactic acid bacterium shows promise in flushing nanoplastics from the body

Willow Tohi
Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could &#8220;Kill Us All&#8221;

Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could “Kill Us All”

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy