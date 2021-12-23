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DR. ZELENKO WARNS THAT IF HE DIES, IT'S AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON THE TRUTH
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180 views • December 23, 2021
DR. ZELENKO WARNS THAT IF HE DIES, IT'S AN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON THE TRUTH
dr. Vladimir Zelenko warns that there is an organized effort to silence truthful doctors like himself, and warns that if he dies soon it will not be from ill health, or his own hand.
In the critical message circulating on social media, Dr. Zelenko points out that the establishment's war against truth-tellers in the medical industry is about to go into overdrive, and good people must rise up to prevent it from affecting the next generation, Newswars.com reports.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/7xhsW4wl6P00/
dr. Vladimir Zelenko warns that there is an organized effort to silence truthful doctors like himself, and warns that if he dies soon it will not be from ill health, or his own hand.
In the critical message circulating on social media, Dr. Zelenko points out that the establishment's war against truth-tellers in the medical industry is about to go into overdrive, and good people must rise up to prevent it from affecting the next generation, Newswars.com reports.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/7xhsW4wl6P00/
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