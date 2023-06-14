''ΠΕΘΑΝΕ ΞΑΦΝΙΚΑ" ... 💥

Το Ντοκιμαντέρ του Stew Peters με τίτλο 'DIED SUDDENLY'. Στο Ντοκιμαντέρ μιλούν επιστήμονες διαφόρων ειδικοτήτων όπως o Dr. Ryan Cole, ο Dr. James Thorp, ο Steve Kirsch για τις παρενέργειες των σκευασμάτων της Covid-19, τους ξαφνικούς θανάτους, τα ευρήματα και τη στατιστική (αύξηση θανάτων, μείωση γεννήσεων, αύξηση αποβολών κ.λπ.)
