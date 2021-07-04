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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 4:9-13, 20210704
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61 views • July 04, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, July 4, 2021: Proverbs 4:9-13
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Glorious and Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, Your Holy Spirit testifies to me that You,
9 My JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER will place on my head an ornament of Grace; a crown of Glory You will deliver to me.
10 As Your sanctified son or daughter, I will hear and honor Your sayings with Godly fear, and the years of my life will be spiritually and physically blessed.
11 Your Holy Spirit has taught me in the Way of Your Wisdom; He has led me in Right Paths.
12 When I walk, my steps will not be hindered, and when I run, I will not stumble, for Your Strength will sustain me.
13 I will take firm hold of Your Instructions, I will not let go; I will keep Your Commandments, for they are my life.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:9-13 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, July 4, 2021: Proverbs 4:9-13
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.
Glorious and Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, Your Holy Spirit testifies to me that You,
9 My JEHOVAH-JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER will place on my head an ornament of Grace; a crown of Glory You will deliver to me.
10 As Your sanctified son or daughter, I will hear and honor Your sayings with Godly fear, and the years of my life will be spiritually and physically blessed.
11 Your Holy Spirit has taught me in the Way of Your Wisdom; He has led me in Right Paths.
12 When I walk, my steps will not be hindered, and when I run, I will not stumble, for Your Strength will sustain me.
13 I will take firm hold of Your Instructions, I will not let go; I will keep Your Commandments, for they are my life.
Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:9-13 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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