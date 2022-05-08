Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, May 7, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision, long-range air-based and sea-based weapons at military airfields near Artsys, Odessa and Voznesensk have destroyed Ukrainian Air Force aviation equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as air defence equipment.



💥Iskander operational and tactical missile systems have destroyed large concentration of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and Western countries, as well as personnel of units of the 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade near Krasnograd and Karlovka railway stations in Kharkov Region.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 42 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment near Volcheyarovka, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as 2 ammunition depots near Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 26 military assets of Ukraine during the day.



▫️Among them: 2 command posts, 21 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 2 ammunition depots and 1 artillery battery at firing positions.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 210 nationalists and up to 39 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥The following have been shot down in the air near Zmeinyi Island: 1 Ukrainian Su-24 bomber, 1 Su-27 fighter jet, 3 Mi-8 helicopters with paratroopers and 2 Bayraktar-TB2 UAV. The Ukrainian amphibious assault boat Stanislav has also been destroyed.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 31 command posts and 245 strongholds of Ukrainian troops, areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



📊In total, 154 aircraft and 115 helicopters, 764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 296 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,902 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 333 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,378 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,728 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.