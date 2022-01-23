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Propaganda Techniques. Lesson I - Twitter
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50 views • January 23, 2022
A short documentary on my temporary expulsion from Twitter which, it is my hope, will reveal just how manipulative, hypocritical, and dishonest, this disgracefully abusive social media information valve really is.
Poor kids. They are innocent as new snow. Sadly, there are those who will not demur from using them to promote an agenda.
Poor kids. They are innocent as new snow. Sadly, there are those who will not demur from using them to promote an agenda.
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