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Glyphosate: Could it be the ROOT CAUSE of many of your health issues?
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104 views • May 01, 2022
Courtesy of Million Mom Movement and Purium Brand Partners, Carmela Velarde, Taz Feirera, and Jodi Parker. Learn how to TAKE CONTROL of your health issues and/or achieve maximum vitality by watching: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupInterview & looking around: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo and: https://Linktr.ee/GlyphosateGuy
REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT! For the world's FIRST and (currently) ONLY DetoxProject.org-certified product that's been shown to remove up to 74% of glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup
To view a product fact sheet on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicFactSheet
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease . To view the full 2017, 6-week, 8 human males, randomized, product-controlled, Independent Review Board-approved, pilot clinical study, select "BIOME MEDIC" under "OUR PRODUCTS" after clicking-on: https://www.isharepurium.com/?giftcard=dannyzen (To share this link with others, use: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutPurium
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% on your order of $200+ by entering gift/referral code "dannyzen" at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
For those who know they aren't eating the healthiest foods or just want to level-up their game, I HIGHLY recommend INVESTING in your health & well-being by starting w/ 30-days worth of ORGANIC, SUPERFOOD nutrition by clicking-on: https://ULTpack.com/?giftcard=dannyzen or Purium's "Ultimate Lifestyle Transformation + Performance" bundle at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumULTperformancePack
Learn more about Purium's certified-organic, non-GMO, whole food nutrition by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/LearnAboutPurium
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 states shipping when you order $250+ by entering gift/referral code "dannyzen"
at: https://ishoppurium.com (or just $50 if $75--$199.99)
💰💰💰 To get ahead in life, financially, and stop trading time for $$$ by RE-CONDITIONING your thinking about how to earn $ and having a mindset-SHIFT, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5 , https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow , & https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom . To possibly earn PA$$IVE/RE$IDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithPurium & https://tinyurl.com/PuriumPowerpoint
💲💵 👑 To view some MILLION-$$$ MLM/network marketing training videos, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/MultiMillionMLMcoaching or https://tinyurl.com/MultiMillionMLMcoaching
🛌😴 💤 ⏰ For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems--30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, and Wake-up Feeling Refreshed," log into your Gmail before clicking-on either: https://tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow (printer-friendly version) or https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems
If located in the European Union, click-on: https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen . Enter username AND password: EUdreams123 at https://platinumeurope.biz/www/login to access more material.
For European gift code redemption, enter: DANNYZEN after clicking-on: https://myplatinumgift.com/?giftcode=dannyzen
Reach out to one of my Purium sponsors, Barbero Caico in Corona, CA, @ 916.622.3028 or text Troy Casey in Sedona, AZ: 310.980.0960 with questions Book a call/videoconference w/ me: https://calendly.com/HowToDieOfNothing
To view more videos about Purium on YouTube, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
#FreedomFrom9to5.org
#MultiMillionMLMcoaching.com
REVOLUTIONARY, GAME-CHANGING SUPPLEMENT! For the world's FIRST and (currently) ONLY DetoxProject.org-certified product that's been shown to remove up to 74% of glyphosate from the body, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup to learn about Purium's Biome Medic! For the single pack, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/StartDetoxingRoundup
To view a product fact sheet on Google Drive, log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicFactSheet
To share my "glyphosate detoxing" playlist on my BetterBrain101.com YouTube channel, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupVideos
To view the press release for a preliminary clinical study, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicPressRelease . To view the full 2017, 6-week, 8 human males, randomized, product-controlled, Independent Review Board-approved, pilot clinical study, select "BIOME MEDIC" under "OUR PRODUCTS" after clicking-on: https://www.isharepurium.com/?giftcard=dannyzen (To share this link with others, use: tinyurl.com/LearnAboutPurium
Purium's BIome Medic is a super-high demand product. Give your body the superior gut health that it deserves w/ this "Core 4" Purium product. It can help flush harmful toxins, support “good” gut bacteria, & protect your good gut bugs from genetically-modified organisms (GMO) damage.
Consuming Biome Medic May Help:
*detoxify glyphosate
*improve digestion
*boost mood & immunity
*reduce C-Reactive Protein--a biomarker for inflammation
Main ingredients:
* digestive wheat germ extract
* chicory root fiber (a prebiotic)
* fulvic & humic acids
* bacillus coagulans (a probiotic)
Save 25% on your order of $200+ by entering gift/referral code "dannyzen" at: https://ishoppurium.com
PLUS, when you buy 3 consecutive months of Biome Medic w/ an active "Smart Order," you'll get a FREE* bottle of Biome Medic in the 4th month! Lastly, Purium offers a 60-day $-back Guarantee** so there's NO risk to you!
For those who know they aren't eating the healthiest foods or just want to level-up their game, I HIGHLY recommend INVESTING in your health & well-being by starting w/ 30-days worth of ORGANIC, SUPERFOOD nutrition by clicking-on: https://ULTpack.com/?giftcard=dannyzen or Purium's "Ultimate Lifestyle Transformation + Performance" bundle at: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumULTperformancePack
Learn more about Purium's certified-organic, non-GMO, whole food nutrition by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/LearnAboutPurium
Save 25% AND get FREE lower 48 states shipping when you order $250+ by entering gift/referral code "dannyzen"
at: https://ishoppurium.com (or just $50 if $75--$199.99)
💰💰💰 To get ahead in life, financially, and stop trading time for $$$ by RE-CONDITIONING your thinking about how to earn $ and having a mindset-SHIFT, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5 , https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow , & https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom . To possibly earn PA$$IVE/RE$IDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/PassiveIncomeWithPurium & https://tinyurl.com/PuriumPowerpoint
💲💵 👑 To view some MILLION-$$$ MLM/network marketing training videos, click-on: https://Linktr.ee/MultiMillionMLMcoaching or https://tinyurl.com/MultiMillionMLMcoaching
🛌😴 💤 ⏰ For a FREE copy of my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems--30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, and Wake-up Feeling Refreshed," log into your Gmail before clicking-on either: https://tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow (printer-friendly version) or https://tinyurl.com/SolveMySleepProblems
If located in the European Union, click-on: https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen . Enter username AND password: EUdreams123 at https://platinumeurope.biz/www/login to access more material.
For European gift code redemption, enter: DANNYZEN after clicking-on: https://myplatinumgift.com/?giftcode=dannyzen
Reach out to one of my Purium sponsors, Barbero Caico in Corona, CA, @ 916.622.3028 or text Troy Casey in Sedona, AZ: 310.980.0960 with questions Book a call/videoconference w/ me: https://calendly.com/HowToDieOfNothing
To view more videos about Purium on YouTube, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
#FreedomFrom9to5.org
#MultiMillionMLMcoaching.com
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