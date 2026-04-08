What do the Prophecies say about War with Iran 04/08/2026

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President Trump stated that “a whole civilization will die tonight”. He also mentioned that “every bridge in Iran will be decimated, every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again”. Will Iran use atomic weapons in retaliation against America?
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00:00Intro
03:23From Trump
05:55What will Happen
07:45Atonic Iran
11:10Personal Opinion
13:24“I am with You” Vision
26:48Show Has Begun