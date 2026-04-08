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What do the Prophecies say about War with Iran 04/08/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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President Trump stated that “a whole civilization will die tonight”. He also mentioned that “every bridge in Iran will be decimated, every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again”. Will Iran use atomic weapons in retaliation against America?

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Keywords
iranwarnuclearpropheciesprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:23From Trump

05:55What will Happen

07:45Atonic Iran

11:10Personal Opinion

13:24“I am with You” Vision

26:48Show Has Begun

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