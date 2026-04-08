What do the Prophecies say about War with Iran 04/08/2026

President Trump stated that “a whole civilization will die tonight”. He also mentioned that “every bridge in Iran will be decimated, every power plant will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again”. Will Iran use atomic weapons in retaliation against America?

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