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5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
Objective: Health
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118 views • May 01, 2020
This whole coronavirus thing is pretty damn fishy. There are a lot of holes in the official line that make it ripe territory for people to fill in the blanks with any number of dubious connections. And because the science on 5G shows it could potentially have a lot of negative health consequences, it was perhaps inevitable that it would be connected with the coronavirus in a cause and effect relationship. One tenuous connection is made after another and, before you know it, people are burning down 5G mast towers.

On this episode of Objective:Health we're joined again by our favourite tech expert Scottie of Scottie's Tech.Info as he helps us sort through the conspiracy to look at the 5G/coronavirus connection, or lack thereof.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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