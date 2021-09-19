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Measure Truth vs. Falsehood in U.S. Politics with Bruce Bernstein: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #12
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Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we talk to the author, Bruce Bernstein, who studied the works of the late Dr. David R. Hawkins. Dr. David R. Hawkins was a spiritual teacher and mental health doctor who create the Map of Consciousness. Using kinesiology, which measure truth vs. falsehood based on the energy field that the subject radiates at in the current reality. Bruce has been calibrating the energy field of US politicians based on his own technique to see which has high energy or not, and he is working on a book called, “Discover Your God-Self: The Incredible Secrets of Your Spiritual Nature Revealed”. Bruce, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
If you want to get straight to the calibrations of US politicians, click here 27:00
If you want to get straight to the part where we talk about the new kids on the block, the high-vibe group of old souls with higher energy fields (merkabahs/mandalas) incarnating at this time to be about 15% of humanity as compared to 5% of humanity 50 years ago, then click here 36:20
For more information about Bruce Bernstein's offerings: https://brucebernstein.me/podcast1/
For more information about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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If you want to get straight to the calibrations of US politicians, click here 27:00
If you want to get straight to the part where we talk about the new kids on the block, the high-vibe group of old souls with higher energy fields (merkabahs/mandalas) incarnating at this time to be about 15% of humanity as compared to 5% of humanity 50 years ago, then click here 36:20
For more information about Bruce Bernstein's offerings: https://brucebernstein.me/podcast1/
For more information about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
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